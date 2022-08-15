Mother booked with murder in infant's death

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a Lake Charles woman Sunday afternoon and booked her with murder in her infant's death.

Deputies say Ivy L. Lee, 22, flagged them down near the intersection of Enterprise Boulevard and Broad Street. She told them that her baby wasn't breathing. Another deputy arrived and they began life-saving measures, and although she was transported to a local hospital, she died.

Lee allegedly told deputies different stories; first saying her child hadn't been in her care. But then she allegedly admitted she drove to work with the baby in the vehicle, and left the baby in the vehicle for about five hours. Deputies searched the vehicle and allegedly found marijuana inside.

Lee was booked with second-degree murder and possession of marijuana. Her bond has been set at $1.2 million.

CPSO Detective Michelle Robinson is the lead investigator on this case.