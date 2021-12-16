Moss Bluff Middle School student arrested for alleged threat

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Deputies on Wednesday arrested a Moss Bluff Middle School student for an alleged threat.

CPSO was notified Wednesday morning of a possible threat from a 13-year-old student.

During the investigation, school personnel also located contraband on the student, deputies say.

The student was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention center and is facing charges of terrorizing, possession of CDS II, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

