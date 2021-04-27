Moss Bluff man dies following Monday single-vehicle crash

A Moss Bluff man has died following a single vehicle crash Monday night on Theriot Road. Calcasieu deputies say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office say they responded to the scene of the crash in the 1300 block of Theriot road in Moss Bluff at around 10:50 p.m.

An investigation revealed a truck was traveling north on Theriot Road at a high rate of speed when the driver, identified as 32-year-old Cody E. Carpenter lost control in a curve and struck a ditch.

Deputies say the truck rolled multiple times and Carpenter was ejected. He was not wearing a seat belt, they report.

Carpenter was transported to a local hospital, where he later died

A passenger, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, sustained minor injuries.

The sheriff's office says that it appears speed may be the main cause of the accident but the investigation is still continuing.

