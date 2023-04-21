Middle school student arrested with airsoft gun, ammo and a knife

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a 14-year-old on Thursday and booked him after he brought an airsoft gun, a kitchen knife and ammo to school.

The school administration notified the school's resource officer at about 9 a.m. that the boy had the weapons.

After further investigation, the boy was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center with carrying of a dangerous weapon by a student on school property. The investigation revealed that at no time did the student make threats regarding the items in his possession.

CPSO SRO Cpl. Triston Smith is the arresting deputy on this case. CPSO Detective Clay Planchard is the lead investigator on this case. The Calcasieu Parish School Board assisted CPSO with the investigation.