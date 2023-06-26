Memorial Service for First Coushatta Tribal Chairman and advocate, Ernest Sickey

ELTON, La. — The State of Louisiana will honor the life of Ernest Sickey, First Chairman of the Coushatta Tribe and a prominent advocate for Indian affairs, at a memorial service Tuesday.

Sickey was instrumental in educating the non-Indian world about tribal sovereignty and self-determination as he led the Coushatta's efforts to gain formal recognition from the State of Louisiana and the U.S. Department of the Interior, which he achieved in 1972 and 1973. He later worked with the Louisiana Legislature to create the State Office of Indian Affairs and served as its first Executive Director, according to David Sickey, CEO of Sickey Global Strategies, LLC.

Ernest served as Coushatta Tribal Chairman from 1973 to 1985, David says, and his legacy includes transformative socioeconomic benefits for the Coushatta Tribe, Southwest Louisiana and the State of Louisiana. His leadership and dedication will forever be cherished and remembered by his family, the Coushatta Tribe, and the Native and non-Native communities alike.

Chairman Sickey passed away peacefully on May 17, 2023, at the age of 80, officials report.

The memorial service will be held on June 27, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church located at 1800 Country Club Road in Lake Charles. Doors will open to the public at 8:30 a.m.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jeremy J. Fuselier, Eli Langley, Cameron B. Poncho, Tyler B. Sellers, Christopher D. Sylestine and Dewayne Williams. The Honorable John Bel Edwards, 56th Governor of the State of Louisiana; The Honorable Troy A. Carter, Sr., United States Congressman for Louisiana's 2nd Congressional District; Dr. Denise E. Bates, Dean of University College and Professor of History, Tufts University; and Reverend Don Barrett, Pastor, Kinder Bible Church, Kinder, Louisiana will speak at the service.

In lieu of flowers, consider making a contribution in Mr. Sickey's name to the Center for Native American Youth, c/o The Aspen Institute, 2300 N Street NW, Suite 700 Washington, DC 20037-1122.