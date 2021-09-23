Man rescued from capsized boat on Lake Charles

The Coast Guard says they rescued a man from the water after his vessel capsized in Lake Charles

Coast Guard reports that they received notification at 4:14 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, from Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries personnel that a person had fallen in the water after their 15-foot sailing vessel capsized on Lake Charles.

The man was not wearing a life jacket, they say.

An urgent marine information broadcast was issued and Station Lake Charles launched a 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew to assist.

The boat crew arrived on scene, recovered the 23-year-old man from the water and transferred him to Veterans Memorial Park. They say the boater did not require medical attention and was later able to salvage his vessel.

"We urge all boaters to not only carry life jackets onboard their vessels, but to wear them at all times," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Brady Rollins, coxswain from Station Lake Charles. "Emergencies can occur without warning, and it is best to be prepared for the unexpected when enjoying the water."

