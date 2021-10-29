Man killed, two others injured in Sulphur crash

A Sulphur man is dead and two others injured following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday.

Calcasieu Parish deputies say that on October 28, at around 11:30 a.m. they responded to a crash at the intersection of Johnny Jones Road and Arthur Vincent Road in Sulphur.

An investigation revealed that a truck was traveling southbound and a car was traveling northbound on Johnny Jones Road when for unknown reasons, one or both of the vehicles crossed the center line and collided head on.

The passenger in the car, identified as Hunter W. Quarles, 20, Sulphur, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

CPSO says it does appear speed played a factor in the accident. Impairment is not suspected.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and the driver of the car was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel