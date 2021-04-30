Man found dead after SWAT incident near I-10 in Lake Charles identified

Lake Charles Police have released the identity of the person who was found dead following a standoff with SWAT at a hotel along I-10.

That incident, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, closed I-10 in the area, diverting traffic to I-210.

On Friday, Police identified the person from Wednesday's activity at the hotel in the 1000 block of North Lakeshore Drive as 44-year-old Kyner Gene Rollins from California.

At around 5:16 AM, police responded to the hotel in reference to shots being fired.

Upon arrival, Lake Charles Police say they discovered shots had been fired from a hotel room, in the direction of Interstate 10. Out of an abundance of caution, traffic was diverted from I-10 towards I-210.

Officers also discovered a barricaded subject inside the hotel room, now identified as Rollins. Negotiators and the SWAT team were activated, they say.

Lake Charles Police say that after not having any success in making contact with Rollins, the SWAT team made entry into the room where the shots were fired from. There, they discovered Rollins dead.

No other details were released in this incident.

