Man dies in Lake Charles house fire along Calcasieu River

The body of a man was located following a house fire Monday morning in Lake Charles.

The State Fire Marshal's office says they are investigating the fatal fire which involved one death.

Deputies say just after 3:00 a.m., the Lake Charles Fire Department responded to the 5500 block of Goos Ferry Road for a report of a house fire along the Calcasieu River.

Firefighters arrived to find the house already collapsed. They later located the body of a man in the home’s remains, they say.

An investigation is ongoing.

