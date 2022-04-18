Watch
NewsCalcasieu Parish

Actions

Man dies in Lake Charles house fire along Calcasieu River

Lake Charles fatal house fire.jpg
State Fire Marshal's Office
Lake Charles fatal house fire.jpg
Posted at 10:19 AM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 11:19:34-04

The body of a man was located following a house fire Monday morning in Lake Charles.

The State Fire Marshal's office says they are investigating the fatal fire which involved one death.

Deputies say just after 3:00 a.m., the Lake Charles Fire Department responded to the 5500 block of Goos Ferry Road for a report of a house fire along the Calcasieu River.

Firefighters arrived to find the house already collapsed. They later located the body of a man in the home’s remains, they say.

An investigation is ongoing.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.