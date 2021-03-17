Man booked on rape, indecent behavior with juvenile charges

A Lake Charles man was arrested on rape and other charges following an investigation into incidents involving inappropriate sexual contact with a child under the age of 12.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 42-year-old Mickey D. Williams on Tuesday, March 16 following an investigation into a complaint.

During the investigation, deputies say detectives learned the incidents took place while the victim was visiting Williams. Detectives also learned Williams had allegedly taken inappropriate photographs of the victim.

When questioned by detectives, Williams allegedly confirmed the allegations.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 5 counts of 1st degree rape; 2 counts of sexual battery on a victim under the age of 13; indecent behavior with a juvenile; and 3 counts of pornography involving a juvenile.

His bond is set at $1.66 million

The investigation is continuing and more charges are likely.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel