Man arrested, accused of shooting at kids TPing his house

An Iowa man has been arrested and booked after deputies say he shot at kids who were TPing his house.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies were called to the Alister Court home at about 8 a.m. by a man who said he thought some people were trying to steal his car.

Deputies say that Joshua G. Mouton, 32, saw some people outside his house and went outside and started shooting at them. The people he saw were some kids throwing toilet paper on the house, a common homecoming prank.

Mouton's shots wounded a child in the leg, and some of the bullets hit a car, deputies allege. The adult who was drove the kids home found a bullet hole in the baseball cap he was wearing, deputies allege.

At least one of the kids knew Mouton's kids, deputies say.

Deputies investigating the incident learned that Mouton is a convicted felon, meaning he can't legally possess firearms.

Mouton was booked with aggravated battery, aggravated criminal damage to property, two counts aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal use of a weapon. No bond has yet been set for his release.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

CPSO Cpl. Michael Hamorski is the arresting deputy on this case. CPSO Detective Barrett Savoie is the lead investigator on this case.