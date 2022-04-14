Man and two dogs die in Starks fire

A 61-year-old man and two dogs were killed Wednesday night during a multi-structure fire in Starks.

Firefighters in Calcasieu Parish responded just before 9:00 pm to the fire in the 100 block of Scales Road.

Upon arrival, three structures were found to be on fire.

Calcasieu Parish Ward 5 Fire Department

During an investigation, a body believed to be the 61-year-old homeowner was found inside one of the burned buildings.

Two dogs were also found dead.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is currently investigating.

