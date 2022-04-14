Watch
Man and two dogs die in Starks fire

starks fire.jpg
Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One
starks fire.jpg
Posted at 9:09 AM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 10:09:23-04

A 61-year-old man and two dogs were killed Wednesday night during a multi-structure fire in Starks.

Firefighters in Calcasieu Parish responded just before 9:00 pm to the fire in the 100 block of Scales Road.

Upon arrival, three structures were found to be on fire.

Starks fire 2.jpg

During an investigation, a body believed to be the 61-year-old homeowner was found inside one of the burned buildings.

Two dogs were also found dead.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is currently investigating.

starks 3.jpg

