Watch
NewsCalcasieu Parish

Actions

LSP investigating shooting involving Lake Charles Police

items.[0].image.alt
Lake Charles Police Department
Lake Charles Police Department
Lake Charles Police Department
Posted at 9:03 AM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 10:03:19-05

This morning, detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Lake Charles Police Department to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting involving their officers.

One subject is deceased at the scene. No one else was injured during this incident. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Forensics Investigation Unit is processing the scene for evidence.

This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available, troopers say.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.