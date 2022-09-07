LCPD investigates gun on campus, lockdown lifted

Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) were dispatched to 2700 block of Power Center Parkway regarding a person walking with a gun in hand around 3:32 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Not long after, around 3:37 p.m. a second 911 call was received by authorities regarding a subject brandishing a gun in the parking lot of a school in the 2800 block of Power Center Parkway.

Upon their arrival, LCPD Officers made contact with the subject on the east side of the school's property in which the subject complied with Officers' commands and was taken into custody without incident.

Officers recovered two Airsoft BB guns and a knife from the subject.

As a precaution, authorities placed the school on lockdown as students were on campus in the process of being dismissed and joining after school daycare.

According to authorities, no injuries were reported and the lockdown was lifted at approximately 3:45 p.m. following the completion of a walk-through of the campus.

The suspect, Justin Keith Edwards, 33, is being held on a felony charge of unlawful disruption of the operation of a school. This investigation is in its early stages and additional charges could be added at a later date.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional details will be released as they become available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. William Loving at 337-491-1311.