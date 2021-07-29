LCPD honors service of late K9 division member Jocko

The Lake Charles Police Department recently honored the service of one of their retired members of their K9 division, K9 Jocko.

K9 Jocko, a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois, retired from the department on June 23, 2021, after being diagnosed in June with a very aggressive cancer. K9 Jocko worked with his handler, Sgt. Michael Treadway, and received his commission in January 2019. He was directly responsible for 20 criminal apprehensions over the course of his short career, LCPD says.

Jocko was titled through the Royal Dutch Police Dog Association and certified by the National Police Canine Association for Patrol and Narcotics.

After retirement, Jocko continued to live with Sgt. Treadway and his family, with whom he shared an extremely close bond. LCPD says Jocko was a loving and gentle companion to his family. He enjoyed being with his family until his End of Watch on July 28, 2021.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel