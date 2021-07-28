Lake Charles woman killed in crash on I-210

A traffic crash Tuesday night on I-210 in Calcasieu Parish claimed the life of a Lake Charles woman.

Officers responded to a crash involving an overturned vehicle on I-210 Westbound at mile marker 3 shortly after 8 p.m.

The investigation revealed a vehicle was traveling westbound on I-210 near Cove Lane, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and flipped onto the roof. The vehicle then collided with the center concrete median, after which the driver was ejected from the car.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Meghan Marcantel of Lake Charles, succumbed to her injuries as a result of the crash, police say.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel