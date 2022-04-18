Lake Charles starts program for 2020 hurricane home repairs

LAKE CHARLES, La. - Registration has begun for a new program to help low- and moderate-income Lake Charles residents fix 2020 hurricane damage to their homes.

And Mayor Nic Hunter says he expects the $11.3 million program to fill up fast.

The American Press reports that registration opened Monday and runs through 5 p.m. May 25. The program uses federal, state and city money to repair homes damaged by Hurricane Laura.

The city director of community development estimates that the program will assist at least 150 homeowners.

Mark Tizano says grants are limited to $60,000 per structure. Most are for homeowners but there's $1 million for landlords who charge an affordable rent to low- to moderate-income residents.

