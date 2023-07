LAKE CHARLES, La. — On Friday, July 21, 2023, at about 11:30 pm, Lake Charles Police responded to the 4100 block of 5th Avenue for a report of a 4-year-old who had been hit by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a four-year-old child had been struck by a silver SUV. The SUV then fled the scene heading south on 5th Avenue, officials report.

Anyone with information regarding this hit and run should contact the Lake Charles Police Department – Traffic Division at 337-491-1311.