Lake Charles Police arrest kidnapping suspect, free victim

A Louisiana man was arrested in Lake Charles Friday after police say he kidnapped a woman in Houston.

Gregory Datrell Strickland, 36, of Robert, was booked with felon in possession of a firearm, one count of aggravated flight from an officer, and one count of second-degree kidnapping. He remains in the Calcasieu Correctional Center in lieu of $1.2 million bond.

Strickland also has two outstanding felony warrants out of Houston, Texas, with charges of retaliation and continuous violation against the family (domestic).

Lake Charles Police were called by the Houston Police Friday morning, about an ongoing investigation into a kidnapping.

HPD detectives told the Lake Charles officers that they thought the kidnapping victim's Jeep was in the Lake Charles area.

LCPD SWAT, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's SWAT, the FBI and Louisiana State Police found the vehicle and saw a man and woman inside. When the driver, the man, saw police coming he fled at a high rate of speed, hitting a police car. He circled the area, but went the wrong way toward L'Auberge Boulevard, then onto West Prien Lake Road and then toward the Holly Hill Road traffic circle, where the pursuit ended.

No injuries to law enforcement officials or the public were reported as a result of this incident, but the supsect had a gunshot wound to his leg. The kidnapping victim, a 23-year-old woman, was able to get his gun from him while police were chasing them, and the gun went off.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released into police custody.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Kevin Hoover at 337-491-1311.