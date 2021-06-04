Lake Charles man killed in hit and run crash

Lake Charles Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash that claimed the life of one man.

Police say the crash occurred Friday at the intersection of 12th Street and 7th Avenue.

Upon arriving, officers located a male deceased in the westbound lane of travel. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Terrell Thierry Jr. of Lake Charles.

Police say an unknown suspect vehicle fled the scene prior to the LCPD being contacted.

The Lake Charles Police Department Traffic Division was called to the scene to conduct the follow-up investigation. Police say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the LCPD.

