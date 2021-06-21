Watch
Lake Charles man killed in Calcasieu Parish head-on crash

Posted at 9:48 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 10:48:23-04

A Lake Charles man was killed Sunday night during a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 397 in Calcasieu Parish.

Troopers say the crash occurred around 6:00 pm on June 20 near milepost 15.3 south of US. Highway 90.

The crash claimed the life of 58-year-old Clyde J. Jeanisse of Lake Charles.

Troop D says that a preliminary investigation revealed Jeanisse was driving south on LA 397 when another vehicle traveling north crossed the center line and struck him head-on in the southbound lane.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the crash.

Jeanisse was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injures.

State Police say the other driver suffered minor injuries and was also transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Impairment is not suspected and routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers, troopers say.

The crash remains under investigation.

