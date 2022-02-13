Lake Charles man shot during altercation and pursuit dies

State Police say the person shot during a pursuit in Lake Charles resulting in a crash has died.

On February 11, 2022, State Police were notified that Malone died at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed at approximately 4:30 a.m. on February 9, 2022, officers with the Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) responded to a report of an unresponsive driver in a vehicle near the area of Common Street and 7th Street in Lake Charles.

When they got there, officers made found a man later identified as 41-year-old Richard Malone of Lake Charles. During the encounter, an altercation took place between Malone and LCPD officers. Malone used the vehicle he was driving and struck at least one marked LCPD vehicle. At some time during the altercation, an LCPD officer fired his weapon striking Malone in the upper left arm.

A pursuit ensued southbound on Common Street before Malone lost control of his vehicle and crashed near the intersection of Common Street and Scott Street. Malone was then transported to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No one else was injured.

State Police say this is an active investigation.

