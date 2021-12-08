Lake Charles man dies following Tuesday crash on I-10

A 22-year-old has died following a crash Tuesday in Calcasieu Parish.

State Police say that on December 7, 2021, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Troopers responded to a two-vehicle, serious injury crash on Interstate 10, just west of LA Hwy 397 (Exit 36) in Calcasieu Parish.

The crash ultimately claimed the life of 22-year-old Charles Litel of Lake Charles.

The initial investigation revealed a vehicle driven by Litel, was traveling west on I-10 in the center lane. At the same time, the driver of another vehicle was entering I-10 west from the LA 397 on ramp. For unknown reasons, Litel's vehicle allegedly drifted towards the right and struck the left front quarter panel of the other vehicle.

The impact caused Litel's vehicle to rotate clockwise and exit the roadway to the right. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle struck several trees before coming to rest.

The driver of the other vehicle was able to come to a controlled stop on the right side shoulder of the roadway.

Litel, who was properly restrained, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Later that evening, Troop D was notified that Litel had succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Impairment is not suspected but toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

