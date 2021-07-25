Lake Charles man dies after Saturday crash

A Lake Charles man has died following a Saturday night crash.

State Police were called to the intersection of La. 379 and John Stine Road at about 5:15 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. They found that Paul Thomas, 65, was driving a van that crossed the center line, ran off the road and hit a tree. The van then rolled over, troopers say.

Thomas was wearing his seat belt but was seriously injured and taken to a Lake Charles hospital for treatment. He later died at the hospital, troopers say.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Thomas and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated 21 fatal crashes resulting in 21 deaths in 2021.

