Lake Charles man arrested on attempted rape charge

A Lake Charles man has been arrested following an investigation into an attempted rape incident.

Lake Charles Police say officers responded at 9:00 am on Thursday, April 8, to an incident in the 1700 block of 6th Avenue.

During an investigation, officers say they learned that 41-year-old Jason Durousseau had allegedly approached the victim, pushed her down and attempted to have sex with her.

Police say a nearby witness heard the woman's screams and rushed to the scene while calling 911.

Durousseau, upon seeing the witness, allegedly fled the area.

According to the department, the witness followed Durousseau while on the phone with 911 which helped officers to locate Durousseau and arrest him.

Durousseau was arrested and booked on a charge of attempted 3rd degree rape.

His bond was set at $350,000.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel