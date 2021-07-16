Lake Charles man arrested for vehicle burglaries in Calcasieu Parish

A Lake Charles man was arrested Thursday in connection with recent vehicle burglaries in the Moss Bluff and Sulphur areas.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says investigators responded to several complaints of vehicle burglaries that occurred during the night on July 1.

During their investigation, detectives learned that a debit card, which had been reported stolen during the burglaries, was allegedly used at a convenience store in Westlake.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video at the store and observed four men arrive at the store. One of the men, now idenifited as 20-year-old James K. Miller, was allegedly seen using the stolen debit card for three separate transactions.

On July 15, detectives located Miller and transported him to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

While speaking with detectives, Miller allegedly stated that the group had attempted to burglarize at least 30 vehicles in the Moss Bluff and Sulphur areas.

Miller was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on 2 counts of simple burglary; 3 counts of identity theft; and theft. His bond is set $90,000.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible, the sheriff's office says.

Detectives say they believe the other three suspects involved in the incident are possibly juveniles.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel