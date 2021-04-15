Lake Charles man arrested following investigation into alleged rape

A Lake Charles man has been arrested following an investigation into the alleged rape of a girl under the age of 17.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says detectives began investigating following a complaint on April 13.

During the investigation the victim, who had previously been reported missing through LCPD, allegedly told detectives she had run away from home and was walking down the street when a man she did not know picked her up.

That man was later identified as 35-year-old Tony L. Mouton.

The Sheriff's Office says the victim advised detectives that Mouton allegedly drove her to an abandoned trailer on Tousaint Road in Lake Charles where they smoked marijuana and drank tequila.

The victim allegedly also told deputies that, during the night, she and Mouton had sex and she left the trailer the next morning. The victim was transported to a hospital where the examination revealed injuries consistent with her statement.

On April 14, detectives said they made contact with Mouton and while speaking with him he allegeldy confirmed that he picked the girl up and drove her to the trailer.

Deputies say he also confirmed he smoked marijuana and drank tequila with the victim, but denied having sex with her.

Mouton was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a charge of third degree rape.

His bond is set at $650,000.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel