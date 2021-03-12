Lake Charles man allegedly shot acquaintance following dispute

Calcasieu Parish deputies have arrested a Lake Charles man after he allegedly shot an acquaintance following a dispute.

Deputies responded at 10:30 p.m. Thursday to a residence on Dobbertine Road in Lake Charles in reference to a shooting.

40-year-old Derek J. Ogea was located with an apparent gunshot wound to his arm and chest. He was brought to an area hospital where he died from his injuries Friday, police say.

Detectives say they learned an acquaintance of the victim, 29-year-old Jeremy Mulkey, was possibly responsible for the shooting. He was located and, while being questioned at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, he confirmed to deputies that he shot Ogea after having a dispute with him.

Mulkey was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center and is facing charges of second degree murder, obstruction of justice, and illegal use of a dangerous weapon. His bond has been set at $875,000.

