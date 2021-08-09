Lake Charles councilwoman dies of covid

A member of the Lake Charles City Council has died of covid, her family says.

KPLC is reporting that Councilwoman Mary Morris died Sunday night.

The councilwoman's family sent this statement to KPLC: “City Councilwoman Mary Morris died last night at St. Patrick Hospital from complications stemming from the coronavirus. As we continue to notify our family members, we ask for privacy while keeping us in your daily prayers."

Morris was a community advocate before being elected to City Council, KPLC reports.

