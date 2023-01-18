Lake Charles City Hall temporarily closed

Lake Charles City Hall and the Civic Center will be closed today and tomorrow while electrical work is done downtown.

According to a Wednesday morning release, Entergy has informed the City of Lake Charles that a power outage will occur beginning at noon on Wednesday, January 18, and continuing through Thursday, January 19. The planned power outage is to allow for emergency repairs to be completed on the downtown electric grid. Residents and businesses in the downtown area should expect to be without power during this time.

As a result of this planned outage, Lake Charles City Hall and the Lake Charles Civic Center will be temporarily closed to the public on Wednesday, January 18, and Thursday, January 19.

Public Safety and Public Works Operations remain operational and unaffected by this outage. City Transit will continue to run its normal routes and the Water Billing Office, located inside the City Transit Building at 1155 Ryan St. will remain open during regular business hours.

The regular meeting of the Lake Charles City Council, scheduled for 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, January 18, will be rescheduled as a Special Meeting on Tuesday, January 24, at 5:30 p.m. A revised agenda will be released on Friday, January 20.

The Administrative Hearing, scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, will be rescheduled for a later date. Those scheduled to appear will be directly notified of the rescheduled date.

The Alcohol Review Board meeting scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, is canceled.

During this planned outage, Entergy crews will be working in the Ryan Street area, from Pujo Street north to Broad Street. Beginning at noon on Wednesday, January 18 and lasting through 10 p.m. on Friday, January 20, this area will experience lane closures. Motorists are asked to avoid this area if at all possible , and if travel in this area is necessary, to use extreme caution, as crews will be working around the clock and some traffic signals may not be operational.

Citizens are reminded that a number of City services, including permit applications, occupational license renewals and water bill payments, can be accessed through the City’s website, www.cityoflakecharles.com [cityoflakecharles.com].

