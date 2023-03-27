Lafayette man indicted for rape of child

A Lafayette man indicted seven months ago for the rape of a child is finally in jail.

Jamaal Dugas, 38, was indicted in August by a Calcasieu Parish grand jury for first-degree rape. The crime occurred in Calcasieu Parish between 2019 and 2021, and the victim was younger than 10 years old, deputies say.

Dugas was found in Michigan in October. Last week, he was extradited back to Calcasieu Parish and booked into the parish jail. His bond is set at $1.5 million.

CPSO Detective Alexander Vincent is the lead investigator on this case.