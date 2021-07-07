Jennings man killed in roll-over crash on I-10 West in Calcasieu Parish

A Jennings man was killed Wednesday morning during a single-vehicle crash on I-10 West three miles east of Lake Charles.

Louisiana State Police say they responded to the incident around 4:00 am on July 7. The crash claimed the life of 28-year-old Carl Miller, Jr.

Troopers say a preliminary investigation revealed that miller was traveling west on I-10 during a rain storm when he lost control of his vehicle and traveled off the roadway.

Miller's vehicle broke through a guard rail and traveled down an embankment where it came to rest on its roof submerged in a drainage ditch.

According to LSP, Miller was properly restrained at the time of the crash but suffered fatal injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office.

State Police say excessive speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Toxicology samples will be collected and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel