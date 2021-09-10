Jennings man accused of contractor fraud arrested in Calcasieu Parish

A Jennings man has been arrested accused of not having a contractor's license before being asked to repair a home.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office say that on September 7 detectives arrested 44-year-old Mister S. Castille of Jennings after an investigation revealed he was responsible for contractor fraud.

During the investigation, they say it was discovered Castille entered into a contract with the victim and accepted $28,000 in payments to begin repairs on the residence. They say Castille did not possess a contractor’s license.

Castille was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with failure to possess a residential contractor’s license. Bond was set at $50,000.

