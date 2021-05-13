Jeff Davis deputies take part in Special Olympics Louisiana torch run

Deputies from the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office joined several other area agencies in participating in this year's Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) Thursday.

The LETR is an international series of torch relays run by law enforcement officers, leading up to each state or nation's Special Olympics Summer Games. It's the largest year-round grassroots fundraiser for Special Olympics, and all funds raised in the state go toward supporting Special Olympics Louisiana.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is the hosting agency for the Southwest Region run, which is comprised of law enforcement officers from Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis, and Beauregard Parishes.

Agencies participating in this year's run included the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana State Police Troop D, Lake Charles City Police, McNeese State University Police, Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office, Ward 3 Marshal's Office, U.S. Border Patrol, and New Llano Police Department.

