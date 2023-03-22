Iowa man sentenced to life in prison for the 2022 shooting of his wife, daughter

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Today, March 22, 2023, Judge Michael Canaday sentenced Sharon L. Lewis, 40, Iowa, to life in prison on the following charges: one (1) count First Degree Murder; fifty (50) years in prison on one (1) count Attempted First Degree Murder; and fifteen (15) years in prison on one (1) count Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

According to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office, the sentences for First Degree Murder and Attempted First Degree Murder are to run consecutively to each other. The Possession of a Firearm sentence is to run concurrently to the other sentences, which results in a total sentence of life plus 50 years.

In 2022, Lewis brutally shot both his wife and her daughter. Lewis’ wife died at the scene as a result of her injuries. Her daughter survived and spent three months in the hospital.

All sentences are to be served at hard labor, without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence, the DA's office reports.

First Assistant District Attorney Jacob Johnson and Assistant District Attorney Kadence Huber prosecuted the case for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.