Investigation underway after body found following Sulphur fire

Calcasieu Parish officials are attempting to identify a body found following a garage fire in Sulphur.

According to the Sulphur Fire Department, the fire occurred on Monday, July 19, at a garage on Mathilda Drive.

Sulphur Fire Chief Dan Selph tells KPLC that the garage was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Once the fire was extinguished, Selph says a burned body was found seated in a chair inside.

The body was reportedly burned beyond recognition.

The Calcasieu Parish Coroner is now working to identify the remains.

The State Fire Marshals Office, Sulphur Police and Sulphur Fire Department are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

