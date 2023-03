Interstate 10 is closed at the I-210 exits in Lake Charles.

State Police say the Interstate is closed east and west bound at Exits 34 and 25.

A Shelter-in-Place has been issued for a 1 mile radius from the west side base of the I-10 bridge due to a chemical release, troopers say.

KPLC is reporting that the release was a chlorine leak from Biolab. To read their story, click here.

More information will be released as information come available.