Iconic Lake Charles building still empty months after Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. - The Capital One Tower, a 22-story building that has stood tall over Lake Charles for nearly 40 years, is still empty nearly a year after Hurricane Laura’s 150-mph winds knocked out windows up and down the building.

The American Press reported that the building’s owner, Los Angeles-based real estate firm Hertz Investment Group, has been working with its insurance company since Laura made landfall last August.

The 358,000-square foot tower had 73 tenants before the hurricane but now it is not able to be occupied.

Many of the windows are boarded up.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel