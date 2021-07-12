Watch
Iconic Lake Charles building still empty months after Laura

Posted at 3:55 PM, Jul 12, 2021
LAKE CHARLES, La. - The Capital One Tower, a 22-story building that has stood tall over Lake Charles for nearly 40 years, is still empty nearly a year after Hurricane Laura’s 150-mph winds knocked out windows up and down the building.

The American Press reported that the building’s owner, Los Angeles-based real estate firm Hertz Investment Group, has been working with its insurance company since Laura made landfall last August.

The 358,000-square foot tower had 73 tenants before the hurricane but now it is not able to be occupied.

Many of the windows are boarded up.

