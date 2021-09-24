Update: I-10 West now open in Iowa

I-10 West in Iowa is now open after a vehicle fire closed the highway Thursday night, according to DOTD.

The closure was at Mile Marker 41 (past LA 383).

Congestion is minimal, they say.

A video of the event was submitted by Crystal Landry:

For traffic updates follow DOTD on Twitter or visit 511la.org.

