Update: I-10 West now open in Iowa

Courtesy Crystal Landry
Posted at 8:09 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 22:00:16-04

I-10 West in Iowa is now open after a vehicle fire closed the highway Thursday night, according to DOTD.

The closure was at Mile Marker 41 (past LA 383).

Congestion is minimal, they say.

A video of the event was submitted by Crystal Landry:

For traffic updates follow DOTD on Twitter or visit 511la.org.

