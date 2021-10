All westbound traffic is being diverted to US 90 / LA 109 (Exit 4) due to a crash involving multiple vehicles on I-10 in Orange Texas, state police say.

Motorists can take LA 109 north to LA 12 west.

There is no estimated time of when the westbound lanes of travel will be reopened.

Please be aware of slow moving or stopped traffic and expect delays.

You can visit drivetexas.org for the most up to date road conditions or road closures in Texas, and 511la.org for the same info on Louisiana roads.