I-10 remains closed on Calcasieu River Bridge following vehicle fire

I-10 remains closed in both directions on Thursday at I-210 in Calcasieu Parish.

The closure was due to a crash and vehicle fire that occurred Wednesday night on the Calcasieu River Bridge.

State Police confirmed on Wednesday that the incident involved two vehicles, an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle.

DOTD inspectors responded to the scene and have determined that the bridge will have to remain closed in both directions until it is deemed safe for travel, troopers said.

All east and westbound traffic is being diverted to I-210. There is currently no estimated time of when the roadway will be reopened.

I-10 East remains closed until further notice at I-210 for bridge inspection on the Calcasieu River Bridge. All motorists are being diverted onto I-210 as an alternate route. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) September 23, 2021

Troopers ask motorist to be aware of road closure signs and or barricades and give extra time for travel and expect delays in the area.

Drivers can visit www.511la.org or visit the 511 mobile app for updates on real-time traffic and roadway conditions.

Video below of the fire submitted by Stephen Johnson:

Video submitted to KATC shows smoke from the fire:

