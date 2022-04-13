Watch
I-10 East reopens following fatal crash near Texas-Louisiana state line

Posted at 7:09 AM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 08:23:31-04

I-10 East reopened Wednesday morning following a multi-vehicle crash near the Texas-Louisiana state line.

The interstate was closed for about 7 hours at Mile Marker 2.

According to state police, the crash occurred around 10:00 pm on April 12 and was believed to have been caused by a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction.

KPLC reports one person was killed in the multi-vehicle crash which involved two 18-wheelers.

While crews worked to clear the scene, traffic was diverted off of I-10 East at Texas State Highway 87.

To see updates on traffic and congestion, visit the DOTD website.

