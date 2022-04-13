I-10 East reopens following fatal crash near Texas-Louisiana state line

I-10 East reopened Wednesday morning following a multi-vehicle crash near the Texas-Louisiana state line.

The interstate was closed for about 7 hours at Mile Marker 2.

All lanes are now open on I-10 East at Mile Marker 2. Congestion remains 9 miles in length. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) April 13, 2022

According to state police, the crash occurred around 10:00 pm on April 12 and was believed to have been caused by a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction.

KPLC reports one person was killed in the multi-vehicle crash which involved two 18-wheelers.

While crews worked to clear the scene, traffic was diverted off of I-10 East at Texas State Highway 87.

To see updates on traffic and congestion, visit the DOTD website.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel