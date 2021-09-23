I-10 closed on Calcasieu River Bridge due to vehicle fire

I-10 is closed in both directions at I-210 in Calcasieu Parish due to a vehicle fire on the Calcasieu River Bridge.
State Police confirm the incident involved two vehicles, an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle.
Congestion is approaching two miles. Traffic is being diverted to I-210.
Westlake Police confirm minor injuries, according to KPLC.
Fire has been extinguished, according to Westlake Police Chief Wylrie.
Police say DOTD bridge inspectors are en-route to do a preliminary inspection of the bridge.
Video below of the fire submitted by Stephen Johnson:
Video submitted to KATC shows smoke from the fire:
DOTD cameras show congestion and a police presence on the bridge:
KATC is working to gather more information and will update as it becomes available.
