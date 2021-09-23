Watch
I-10 closed on Calcasieu River Bridge due to vehicle fire

Posted at 8:46 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 22:42:23-04

I-10 is closed in both directions at I-210 in Calcasieu Parish due to a vehicle fire on the Calcasieu River Bridge.

State Police confirm the incident involved two vehicles, an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle.

Congestion is approaching two miles. Traffic is being diverted to I-210.

Westlake Police confirm minor injuries, according to KPLC.

Fire has been extinguished, according to Westlake Police Chief Wylrie.

Police say DOTD bridge inspectors are en-route to do a preliminary inspection of the bridge.

Video below of the fire submitted by Stephen Johnson:

Video submitted to KATC shows smoke from the fire:

DOTD cameras show congestion and a police presence on the bridge:

dotd lake charles.JPG

KATC is working to gather more information and will update as it becomes available.

