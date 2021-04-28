I-10 bridge closed in Lake Charles due to barricaded suspect at nearby hotel

The I-10 bridge in Lake Charles is currently closed in both directions due to an incident involving a barricaded suspect at a nearby hotel.

The roadway was closed from the I-10 / I-210 split from mile marker 25 in Sulphur to mile marker 34 in Lake Charles due to police activity.

I-10 remains closed in both directions from I-10/I-210 split (Mile Marker 25-Sulphur) to the I-10/I-210 split (Mile Marker 34-Lake Charles) due to police activity. Motorists are advised to use I-210 as alternate route. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) April 28, 2021

State Police tells KPLC that shots were fired at the hotel on Wednesday morning before the suspect barricaded themselves inside a room.

No other information on the incident was available.

Motorists are asked to use I-210 as an alternate route.

