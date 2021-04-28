Watch
I-10 bridge closed in Lake Charles due to barricaded suspect at nearby hotel

Posted at 8:33 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 09:33:13-04

The I-10 bridge in Lake Charles is currently closed in both directions due to an incident involving a barricaded suspect at a nearby hotel.

The roadway was closed from the I-10 / I-210 split from mile marker 25 in Sulphur to mile marker 34 in Lake Charles due to police activity.

State Police tells KPLC that shots were fired at the hotel on Wednesday morning before the suspect barricaded themselves inside a room.

No other information on the incident was available.

Motorists are asked to use I-210 as an alternate route.

