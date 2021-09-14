Hurricane preparations continue in Lake Charles as remnants of Hurricane Nicholas brings heavy rain

As Nicholas dumped rain on Lake Charles, Tuesday morning, people were continuing to make preparations.

"I flooded during Delta, almost flooded from the May floods, and I just recently got back into my house from Laura a couple months ago," Lance Hebert said.

Many people like Hebert say they were unable to come until it was almost too late.

"I had to work yesterday, I work shift work at the refinery, so I was unable to come," the homeowner said.

Hebert tells KATC, he and several neighbors just finished remodeling from the last hurricane. He hopes he doesn't have to restart that process.

"Just trying to protect what I re-bought, paid for, it sucks," Hebert said.

Inside the Burton Coliseum, a shelter for anyone needing to evacuate their home. The National Guard is on standby with high water vehicles.

"Our boat team as well were partnering with these teams to place our assets across the parish in case of an event," said Lt. Colonel Chris Spurlock, 527 Engineer Battalion Commander.

