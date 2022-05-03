Houston men identified as victims in Lake Charles fatal shooting

Two Houston men have been identified as victims in a Lake Charles fatal shooting that happened last week.

Police say at around 12:45 a.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, LCPD they were called to the 500 Block of West Lagrange Street in reference to gunfire in the area.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered two men dead inside an apartment from gunshot wounds. The two victims have been identified as 32-year-old Able Garcia Jr. and 36-year-old Pedro Oswaldo Duarte Rangel.

Both men were from Houston, Texas.

An investigation is ongoing, police say.

