Houston man accused of 62 counts of identity theft in Calcasieu Parish bank fraud investigation

A Houston man has been arrested, accused of bank fraud and identity theft. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says that 62 victims of identity theft were uncovered and a total of approximately $23,000 had been stolen.

CPSO received several complaints from several financial institutions in January referencing possible bank fraud taking place in the parish.

During the investigation it was learned two suspects were making fraudulent ATM transactions at local convenience stores. They say they also learned the suspects were purchasing gift cards with fraudulent debit cards at local grocery stores.

Surveillance videos from the locations in which the transactions had taken place were viewed and detectives say they observed the same two suspects responsible for making the fraudulent charges.

Around 62 victims of identity theft were uncovered and a total of approximately $23,000 had been stolen.

On March 1 CPSO learned one of the possible suspects was at a local business making ATM withdrawals and detectives were able to obtain a description of the suspect's truck.

A short time later the truck was located at a gas station nearby.

Detectives made contact with the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Nasquier Perez-Cardona of Houston, Texas. It was determined that he was one of the men seen in the surveillance videos.

He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 3 counts of bank fraud and 62 counts of identity theft. He was released the following day on a $46,000 bond.

Detectives believe the suspects possibly obtained the victims' debit card numbers from a fuel pump skimming device.

The investigation is continuing and more charges and arrests are likely.

