Hotel rooms to be made available in SWLA ahead of upcoming cold

A limited number of hotel rooms will be available to residents of Southwest Louisiana for upcoming below-freezing temperatures.

The United Way of Southwest Louisiana is partnering with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and the City of Lake Charles to provide a limited number of hotel rooms to individuals and families through the weekend.

Those who may need a hotel accommodation can DIAL 211, United Way of Southwest Louisiana's resource line.

The tax and cost of a limited number of rooms will be covered for the Sulphur and Lake Charles area from Thursday evening until Sunday morning only.

Rooms will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis with limited availability.

Transportation and meals will not be provided with the accommodation, the United Way says.

"We know families are still living with homes in a state of disrepair," says Denise Durel, president and CEO at United Way of Southwest Louisiana. "There are a limited number of hotel rooms available in our area, so we're working to secure them for the weekend for anyone in need."

To secure one of the limited rooms, United Way says that residents can CALL 211 and have a specialist take your personal information. A United Way of Southwest Louisiana team member will reach out for more information and give hotel registration information.

They say it is important that the phone number given be accurate and answered when a team member calls for information.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel