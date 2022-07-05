Homeowner shoots and kills college student allegedly trying to break in

A Lake Charles homeowner shot and killed a college student who allegedly was trying to break into his house.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a North Lake Court Drive home at about 10:30 p.m. Monday for a trespassing call.

The resident on the telephone told deputies there was a man outside her home refusing to leave. She said the man tried to get into their house, and her husband shot the man.

When deputies arrived on scene they immediately rendered medical aid until emergency medical personnel arrived. The victim, Joseph Tezeno, 21, of Lake Arthur, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is a sad and tragic situation for both families involved. Mr. Tezeno was a good kid that attended college locally. Unfortunately Tezeno was believed to be under the influence and his actions, attempting to gain entry to the home more than once, caused the homeowner to fear for his life, at which time he had every right to protect his family and property,” stated Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

The investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone in the area that may have security cameras to please call CPSO at (337) 491-3605.

CPSO Detective Lauren Manuel is the lead investigator on this case.