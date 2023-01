A Barbe High School student was arrested Thursday, accused of making threats against his school.

The 15-year-old boy allegedly said there would be a shooting during class.

Calcaiseu Parish Sheriff's deputies were called, and they interviewed the child, a spokesperson said. After the interview, he was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center, on a charge of terrorizing.

CPSO Roger Pete is the lead investigator on this case.